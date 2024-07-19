Switalskis appoints new solicitor to bolster clinical negligence team

Callum qualified in 2000 and has since gained significant experience working for a number of leading law firms specialising in complex clinical negligence cases. His expertise spans all key medical and surgical disciplines, including injuries of the utmost severity arising from diagnosis delays, misdiagnosis and surgical errors. He also worked for eight years defending clinical negligence claims on behalf of the NHS.

Callum says: “Switalskis has an impressive clinical negligence department in terms of experience, expertise, and size. I’m very happy to be joining Switalskis and look forward to progressing cases as part of this talented team.”

He adds: “I pride myself on being compassionate and approachable, helping people through difficult moments while facilitating access to justice. I’ve worked on many clinical negligence cases and look forward to sharing my knowledge to help build on Switalskis’ success.”

Georgina Peckett, senior associate solicitor at Switalskis’ clinical negligence department, says: “With demand for our services growing, attracting and retaining talent is a key part of our strategy. Callum’s experience of dealing with claims on behalf of both claimants and defendants gives him a holistic view of the issues involved in this area of law. His breadth of experience and legal expertise will ensure our clients continue to receive the outstanding service on which our clients depend.”

Switalskis' 77-strong clinical negligence team works with clients across the UK from its offices in London and Yorkshire.