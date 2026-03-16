Law firm Switalskis has announced the appointment of Elinor Gilles-Jones as head of marketing and business development. A seasoned professional in the marketing domain, Elinor has developed her career by supporting professional services firms, and her extensive experience in the legal industry makes her a valuable addition to the team. Previously holding business development positions in both national and startup law firms, she became a Chartered Marketer in 2023, further affirming her expertise.

Operating out of Switalskis’ office in Leeds, Elinor will focus on driving strategic growth across the group. Her responsibilities will also encompass fostering a cohesive team culture throughout the expanding company, connecting activities across 11 offices, and ensuring strong collaboration as the firm evolves. Elinor expresses her enthusiasm about the new opportunity, stating that “this position brings together everything I’ve most enjoyed in my previous roles - working in professional services, supporting charity initiatives, building a collegiate atmosphere and a strong commercial mindset." She continued, "Switalskis is a firm of people who do the right things for the right reasons and always put clients’ needs first, and that really resonates with me."

Elinor acknowledges the challenges inherent in a growing business but appreciates the board's openness to new ideas, calling the opportunity “an incredibly rewarding role" where she can thrive alongside the firm. She adds, “I genuinely feel I’ve found the position that will allow me to grow as the firm grows.”

John Durkan, CEO at Switalskis, expressed his excitement about Elinor’s appointment, saying, “We’re delighted to welcome Elinor to Switalskis. She brings a strong marketing and business development expertise from across the legal sector." He highlighted her genuine understanding of a values-led firm's success, noting that “her experience, energy and collaborative approach are already making a positive impact across the group.” With Elinor at the helm of marketing, Switalskis aims to enhance its strategic growth and continue its commitment to delivering exceptional services to clients.