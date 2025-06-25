Switalskis has strengthened its award-winning new build conveyancing team by appointing Catherine Smith as a conveyancing executive. With 12 years of industry experience gained from working both in-house at regional housebuilders and within law firms, Catherine brings a unique perspective that will greatly benefit Switalskis' clients during the intricate process of purchasing a brand new home. In her new role, Catherine will be responsible for guiding clients from reservations through to completion while maintaining a high standard of customer service.

As she builds relationships with housebuilders and developers, Catherine will also provide crucial technical support to the head of the department in more complex aspects of this specialised field. Her appointment increases the team’s headcount to nine, illustrating the sustained growth in demand for Switalskis’ expertise in the new build sector.

Catherine began her career in 2013 as a legal secretary at a Wetherby law firm and later progressed to the role of paralegal. Her experience includes acting for landowners and developers involved in land purchases, as well as working with developers and registered providers in affordable housing transactions. After a secondment to a housebuilder, she permanently joined a notable Yorkshire housebuilder, gaining in-depth knowledge of the developers' internal processes, site management, and the buyer journey.

Established by department head Richard Wisnia in 2014, Switalskis’ new build team aims to provide dedicated legal guidance for buyers of new homes. This team helps clients navigate unique legal challenges associated with new build transactions, including adhering to strict housebuilder deadlines and examining complex contracts. They ensure that related sale transactions are in sync and advise on various aspects of the new build development tailored to the clients' needs.

Says Catherine, “I’m very excited to be part of this outstanding team and to return to acting on behalf of buyers. Having worked in-house for housebuilders, I’ve seen the process from the other side which has given me a valuable perspective on what buyers need from their legal advisers. I am looking forward to using that knowledge to guide clients in this fast-paced environment.”

Commenting on Catherine's appointment, Richard Wisnia expressed, “Catherine brings a wealth of experience from both sides of the new build conveyancing fence, which is incredibly rare. Catherine is a perfect fit for Switalskis’ quality of service delivery and leading expertise in the field. This rare combination of experience means Catherine brings a 360-degree understanding of new build transactions. With a detailed understanding of the new build property market, Catherine can anticipate potential issues and deliver proactive support for clients.

“In a highly competitive recruitment market, we are robust in appointing professionals of the highest calibre and who meet our high standards of client service and technical knowledge, and Catherine is a perfect example of that.”

Switalskis’ conveyancing department has had a remarkable start to 2025, having been recognised as the New Build Conveyancing Team of the Year and Residential Property Team - Large Team of the Year at the British Conveyancing Awards. Additionally, the firm has earned a spot on The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list, marking another significant achievement in their ongoing commitment to excellence in legal services.