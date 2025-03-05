Swifter justice for victims as courts sit at record level

The Government has announced a significant funding boost to the Crown Court, with new investment set to ensure swifter justice for victims. This investment will enable the courts to sit at the highest allocation since records began, as part of its ongoing Plan for Change, aimed at improving safety on the streets. Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood confirmed today (Wednesday, 5 March) that Crown Court judges will collectively sit for 110,000 days in the next financial year, an increase of 4,000 days compared to the previous year.

This increase in allocated sitting days will allow more hearings to take place at the Crown Court, helping victims to see justice delivered more quickly than before. The Government’s decisive action, aimed at repairing the justice system, is in response to the backlog of cases that has grown significantly in recent years. However, while this step is important, more radical changes are necessary to ensure that the backlog does not continue to increase. Sir Brian Leveson is currently reviewing the criminal court system to explore ambitious reforms to address the ongoing crisis in the courts.

The backlog of cases in the criminal courts has reached a record high of 73,000 in the year ending September 2024. The Government recognises that reforming the way criminal courts operate is the key to reducing this backlog and restoring public confidence in the justice system. The wider work being undertaken by the Government, including the Independent Sentencing Review, seeks to put the justice system on a more sustainable footing, especially after inheriting a prison estate on the verge of collapse.

In addition to the increased sitting days, the Government is also increasing funding for court maintenance and building projects from £120 million last year to £148.5 million this year. This investment will fund necessary repairs across the court and tribunal estate, including vital security improvements and maintenance work on outdated facilities. This increase in funding is also intended to support the Immigration and Asylum Tribunal, bringing it closer to full capacity to help speed up asylum claims. These efforts are part of the Government’s broader strategy to restore order to the immigration system, ensuring that all elements, including border security, case processing, appeals, and returns, are functioning efficiently.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood, commented on the situation, saying, “This Government inherited a record and rising courts backlog, with justice delayed and denied for far too many victims. Bearing down on that backlog is an essential element of our Plan for Change, bringing offenders to justice to keep our streets safe. Funding a record number of sitting days is a critical first step. But there is more that we must and we will do. I have asked Sir Brian Leveson to consider radical reforms to deliver the swifter justice that victims deserve.”

The boost in capital funding will also help address some of the most pressing infrastructure issues within the court system, such as security upgrades and fixing essential services like leaking roofs and out-of-order lifts. One notable repair project involves remedial works at Harrow Crown Court, which has been closed since August 2023 due to RAAC-related damage. The funding will enable the reopening of the court, restoring eight courtrooms and improving access to justice.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, also spoke on the importance of these investments, stating, “The crumbling state of the courtrooms we inherited illustrate why public confidence in our justice system has ebbed away. That is why we’re boosting funding for vital repair work so our courts are, once again, fit for purpose, safe and welcoming places. This money will also help ensure we maintain and increase court capacity so more trials and tribunals can take place.”

As part of the wider effort to address the backlog, the Government launched a review late last year of potential reforms to the criminal court system. Sir Brian Leveson is leading this review, which aims to identify significant changes that could help speed up justice for victims and reduce the backlog in the courts. This is part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to safer streets, quicker hearings for victims and defendants, and restoring public confidence in the criminal justice system.