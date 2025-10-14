In an inspiring career story, Suzie Fisher has been appointed as the new managing director of Thomson Hayton Winkley, a Cumbria law firm renowned for its extensive legal services across the region. Having begun her journey as a teenage office junior in 1986, Suzie has progressively climbed the ranks, demonstrating her commitment and expertise at every step. Her tenure culminated in her becoming head of the dispute resolution department and subsequently, a director in 2023.

With its headquarters in Kendal and additional offices in Windermere, Kirkby Lonsdale, and the J36 Rural Auction Centre in Crooklands, Thomson Hayton Winkley operates with a dedicated team of 60 professionals. The firm provides legal assistance for personal clients as well as commercial enterprises, including a variety of businesses in the thriving tourism and hospitality sectors. Suzie expressed her pride in her new role, stating “Thomson Hayton Winkley and The Rural Law Practice are long-established names in the region with strong reputations for being trusted advisers to our many clients, and with excellent relationships across the business community. Having spent my entire career with the firm, I’m extremely proud to have been appointed to the managing director role."

Under Suzie's leadership, the firm aims to build on its rich tradition and enhance its strategic growth. This ambition is matched by a recently growing team, with new appointments such as Emma Kelly and Patricia Boyd, signalling the firm's commitment to expanding its expertise. Joanna Kingston-Davies, co-founder of the MAPD Group, expressed her enthusiasm for Suzie's appointment, noting “Suzie’s appointment is a testament to her unwavering commitment to both the firm and the local community. She has deep roots in the area and a genuine passion for supporting clients and local businesses, which aligns perfectly with our values." As Thomson Hayton Winkley continues to grow, all eyes will be on Suzie Fisher and her vision for the future.