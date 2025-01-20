Sustainability Gaps Persist in UK Legal Sector

The research surveyed 100 employees across the legal sector, shedding light on gaps between aspiration and action in environmental initiatives.

Sustainability Leadership and Confidence

While 66% of law firm employees believe their firms have clear sustainability goals, only 38% of sustainability leaders feel confident in their ability to meet them. This discrepancy highlights a need for better knowledge and training. Notably, 78% of firms have appointed sustainability champions, but inadequate support and expertise limit their effectiveness.

Competing Priorities

Sustainability ranks as a priority for just 51% of UK law firms, overshadowed by areas like cybersecurity (92%), cost management (81%), and digital transformation (68%). Pressure to invest in technology and other operational demands has pushed sustainability initiatives lower on the agenda, alongside employee wellbeing and equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI).

Scope 4 Emissions and Strategy

The study introduces Scope 4 emissions—greenhouse gas emissions linked to the matters on which law firms advise. While 77% of respondents acknowledge their importance, only 18% prioritise them in their strategies. Limited inclusion (42%) or a lack of consideration (9%) reflects a significant oversight. Additionally, 10% of respondents admitted unfamiliarity with Scope 4 emissions altogether.

Expert Insights and Challenges

Chris Bingham, Chairman of Greenarc, emphasised the need for external expertise to navigate sustainability challenges:

“While the sector recognises the importance of strong sustainability credentials, other demands often take precedence. Specialist support can help firms identify impactful initiatives and balance sustainability with cost pressures.”

Jonathan Simms, Partner at Clarion, echoed the call for action:

“The lack of confidence among those tasked with implementing sustainability strategies highlights a critical skills gap. ESG activities and Net-Zero plans are not just beneficial but increasingly expected by employees and clients.”

Financial Pressures

Rising costs, including a 1.2% National Insurance hike, are cited as significant barriers, with 40% of respondents identifying cost pressures as a hindrance. However, many obstacles stem from knowledge deficits rather than financial constraints, suggesting that guidance and training could unlock progress.

Looking Ahead

As businesses increasingly demand sustainability credentials from their legal suppliers, the sector must bridge the gap between strategy and execution. Greenarc’s role in facilitating the transition to clean energy and sustainable solutions offers a path forward, ensuring law firms remain competitive in a changing landscape.

The full report can be found at The State Of Sustainability In The Legal Sector | Greenarc