Family law specialist Susi Gillespie has joined Whitehead Monckton Solicitors in Maidstone, Kent, as a Family Consultant. With over 20 years of experience in family law, Susi is known for her ability to support separating couples through non-confrontational and pragmatic processes that focus on mediation and collaboration. Her impressive career began at a Legal 500 firm in Canterbury before moving to another Legal 500 firm in 2017, where she developed and led a family law team with a strong presence across London, Kent, and Surrey.

Susi’s expertise encompasses various family law matters, including divorce, financial settlements, cohabitation disputes, child arrangements, and nuptial agreements. Her emphasis on peaceful resolutions, rather than court proceedings, has gained her recognition in legal directories such as Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners, which commend her calm and client-centred approach. Susi’s qualifications as a Law Society-accredited family mediator and a Resolution-trained one-couple-one-lawyer specialist showcase her dedication to providing focused and constructive out-of-court resolutions.

Having worked primarily in Tunbridge Wells over the last decade, Susi has built strong professional relationships within the local community, supporting families through challenging times. At Whitehead Monckton, she plans to collaborate with a team of experienced lawyers, mediators, and collaborative specialists, with a particular focus on enhancing non-court dispute resolution practices.

“I am delighted to join Whitehead Monckton Solicitors, which has always been a firm I have held in the highest regard. I very much look forward to contributing to a firm that shares my values of empathetic and excellent client service coupled with a collaborative approach to family law,” says Susi. “Together, we will continue to support clients and families facing some of the most challenging circumstances in their lives with clarity, care and practical solutions.”

Whitehead Monckton, one of Kent's largest and most reputable law firms, offers a comprehensive range of family law services including advice on divorce, separation, financial arrangements, and mediation. Founded in 1781, the firm has a long-standing reputation built on trust and continuity, serving generations of families with compassionate support and achieving effective outcomes for clients. With offices in Maidstone, Canterbury, Tenterden, and Ramsgate, Whitehead Monckton combines local expertise with the high standards typically expected from top London practices, all without the associated London price tag. Clients can benefit from the option of face-to-face meetings or secure digital consultations, ensuring flexibility and convenience in their legal journeys.