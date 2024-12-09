Survivor calls for regulation to protect public

Ella Janneh, who successfully sued her former therapist for rape and sexual assault during a therapy session, has launched a campaign advocating for statutory regulation of psychotherapists and counsellors in the UK. This initiative aims to address a critical gap in oversight within the profession and ensure public safety against unethical practitioners.

Ella’s case garnered widespread attention earlier this year when the court ruled in her favor, ordering her former therapist, Mike Lousada, to pay £217,000 in damages. The ruling validated Ella’s account of being sexually assaulted in Lousada’s Belsize Park clinic in 2016. Despite this, Ella noted that no regulatory body was available to hold Lousada accountable, forcing her to pursue civil litigation after the Crown Prosecution Service declined to press charges.

In light of this experience, Ella’s campaign seeks to introduce statutory regulation to ensure therapists who abuse their power are prevented from continuing to practice.

A Growing Need for Oversight

Since the court’s decision in June 2024, hundreds of stories of abuse by unregulated therapists have surfaced, underscoring the urgency of Ella’s campaign. Many survivors have come forward, expressing frustration over the lack of mechanisms to hold abusive practitioners accountable.

Ella’s solicitor, Cat Rubens, a lawyer with the Leigh Day abuse team, remarked: “Serious questions need to be asked about how therapists like Mike Lousada can operate outside any regulatory or ethical framework.”

To address these concerns, Ella convened a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, 4 December, at Leigh Day’s offices. The event, chaired by Nina Ross from 12 King’s Bench Walk chambers, brought together professional bodies, practitioners, and advocates to explore the path to statutory regulation.

Key Outcomes from the Roundtable

The discussions revealed a broad consensus on the need for a statutory register of therapists to ensure accountability and protect the public. Other proposals included:

Clear Accreditation: Making it easier for the public to verify the credentials and authenticity of therapists.

Making it easier for the public to verify the credentials and authenticity of therapists. Public Education: Launching an awareness campaign to inform people about safe therapy practices.

Launching an awareness campaign to inform people about safe therapy practices. NHS and NGO Assurance: Providing regulated frameworks to guide referrals and commissioning by healthcare and support organizations.

Ella emphasized the importance of compulsory regulation, stating that the burden of ensuring safety should not fall on vulnerable individuals seeking help.

A Call for Unity

Ella urged professional organizations to put aside past differences and work collaboratively towards regulation. She stated:

“My hope is that we can form a unified voice to call for statutory regulation, to protect the public and champion the power of good therapy. It’s shameful that the onus is placed on the public to keep ourselves safe. Victims’ voices must be at the center of this change.”

Leigh Day’s Commitment

Alison Millar, partner and head of the Leigh Day abuse team, pledged the firm’s continued support for Ella’s campaign:

“People like Mike Lousada, who practise unregulated, should not be allowed to hold themselves out as experts.”

Solicitor Cat Rubens added:

“Counselling should be a safe space. With better regulation, we can ensure robust measures to protect the public from harm.”

Next Steps

Ella and her coalition of supporters will now focus on developing a template for regulation while engaging with policymakers and the public to build momentum for the campaign.