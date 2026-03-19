A recent report from HFW highlights a significant surge in high-stakes "bet-the-company" litigation in London's Commercial Court. The average claim value has risen from just over £10 million to almost £40 million in 2025, illustrating a notable shift towards larger disputes that could define the future of the parties involved. The report, titled INSIDE LONDON'S COMMERCIAL COURT: HOW THE COMMERCIAL COURT CEMENTED ITS POSITION AS THE DESTINATION FOR HIGH-STAKES INTERNATIONAL LITIGATION, provides an in-depth analysis over the past 12 years, using data compiled by the litigation analytics platform Solomonic.

This analysis encompasses various trends within the court, including claim volume by sector, median claim value, the effectiveness of outcomes, and the duration of cases. Importantly, it also considers the increasing number of claims that involve non-UK entities, reflecting a broader international focus in the court’s activities. The findings indicate that firms are increasingly turning to London's Commercial Court as their preferred venue for high-stakes and complicated legal battles.

Andrew Williams, Partner and Global Head of Commercial Litigation at HFW, stated “HFW is seeing an increasing influx of major cases coming to the Commercial Court and our clients around the world absolutely recognise the value of litigating in this forum. We expect this trend for bet-the-company disputes being heard by the court only to increase.” He further elaborated that as disputes grow larger, more intricate, and more global, access to high-quality data from the London Commercial Court becomes essential for developing effective legal strategies.

By understanding the workings of the court, including claim sizes and the average time frame required for resolution, clients are better equipped to make informed choices regarding risk, jurisdiction, and overall strategy in significant litigation matters. In conclusion, the legal landscape is evidently shifting, with London’s Commercial Court reinforcing its status as a prime venue for high-stakes international litigation.