According to the latest release of Family Court Statistics, DIY probate applications have surged by 25% over the past year, as solicitor applications appear to plateau. These findings, examined by South East wills and probate solicitors Stephen Rimmer, suggest that the transition to a paperless and digital-first service by the HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has played a key role in this trend. The numbers clearly illustrate the growing preference for DIY applications, reflecting a shift towards greater autonomy in the probate process.

When someone passes away, it is crucial that their estate is entrusted to an individual who can manage the property, money, and possessions involved. Without a grant of probate, no financial plans can be made or properties marketed. The statistics from 2020 to 2025 indicate that, although there is a steady increase in both DIY and solicitor probate grant applications, the former has notably risen, now approaching 50% of total applications.

The data reveals a dramatic increase in digital DIY probate applications, skyrocketing from 19,118 in 2020 to 60,539 in Q1 2025, effectively halving the open caseload related to probate matters. This trend correlates with a steady growth in digital personal grant applications, while those submitted by solicitors have remained relatively unchanged, particularly since the pandemic's initial impact.

Andrew Morgan, Partner and Head of Private Client Department at Stephen Rimmer, illuminated the complexities surrounding DIY probate. He urges individuals contemplating this route to weigh all potential outcomes. “Dealing with the loss of a loved one is hard enough as it is. Couple that with the unknown administrative side of applying for probate and administering the estate - which has historically been a drawn-out, lengthy process - it can become a full-time job.” Morgan emphasised that while the shift toward digital applications has streamlined the process, navigating complex estates—such as those containing trusts or unusual assets—often necessitates support from legal professionals.

He warns that “strict procedural requirements” make hiring solicitors beneficial in avoiding errors that could delay grant approvals. Thus, with the emotional burden of loss and the pressing timelines in play, he advocates delegating administrative tasks to trusted legal partners, allowing executors to focus on supporting their families during difficult times.