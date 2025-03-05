Supreme Court affirms trial court's decision in medical negligence case

The Supreme Court recently delivered its judgment in a complex medical negligence case, affirming the trial court's decision to dismiss the plaintiff's claim. The case revolved around allegations of negligence in the management of a pregnancy, which allegedly resulted in catastrophic brain damage to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff contended that the health authority's failure to deliver her earlier than week 35 of gestation caused her injury. However, the health authority argued that the brain damage was due to an acute episode occurring between weeks 28 and 30, and that earlier delivery would not have altered the outcome.

The trial court faced a significant challenge in resolving the conflicting expert testimonies presented by both sides. The experts disagreed on the causation and timing of the injury, leading the trial judge to conclude that the plaintiff had not established her case on the balance of probabilities.

In his judgment, Kearns J. of the Supreme Court cited the difficulty trial judges face when dealing with complex scientific disputes between experts. He referenced the dicta of Finlay C.J. in Best v. Wellcome Foundation Limited, highlighting the role of common sense and logical reasoning in such cases.

Kearns J. noted that while trial judges are expected to resolve factual conflicts, there are exceptional cases where this may not be possible. He affirmed that in situations where expert evidence is equally plausible on both sides, a judge may decide based on the burden of proof.

The Supreme Court found that the trial judge acted correctly by acknowledging the credible evidence from both parties and determining that the plaintiff had not discharged the burden of proof. The decision was supported by precedent from the House of Lords in Rhesa Shipping Co. S.A. v. Edmunds.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court concluded that the trial judge's decision was justified, given the expert evidence presented. The court dismissed the plaintiff's appeal, affirming the trial court's decision.

In a final observation, Kearns J. commended the professionalism and expertise of the experts involved, despite the general caution advised when considering expert opinions in court.

