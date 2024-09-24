Support Pro Bono Week 2024: A Call to Action for Legal Aid

With legal aid under increasing pressure, Pro Bono Week 2024 offers a vital opportunity to celebrate and support the legal profession’s contribution to helping those in need. Scheduled from 4 to 8 November across the UK, Pro Bono Week recognises the voluntary work lawyers do to provide free legal help to people who otherwise couldn’t afford it. From organising events to sharing stories, there are numerous ways for legal professionals, organisations, and the public to engage in this important initiative.

Why Pro Bono Week Matters

Pro bono work is more essential now than ever, as the demand for legal aid rises and government support struggles to keep pace. Legal professionals who offer their services for free fill this gap, ensuring that justice is accessible for everyone, regardless of their financial situation. Pro Bono Week not only acknowledges these efforts but also encourages more lawyers to get involved and underscores the “Power of Pro Bono.”

The week's activities include recognising the impactful stories of everyday people helped by pro bono work, discussing how law firms can integrate these services into their operations, and exploring how technology can expand access to justice.

Get Involved: Organise and Attend Events

This year’s theme is designed to inspire participation from all corners of the legal field. Organising an event is a great way to promote pro bono work. Events may be large or small, internal or external, but all contribute to raising awareness and sharing valuable knowledge. Whether your event focuses on stories of people whose lives have been transformed by legal help, or you’re discussing how to embed pro bono work into your practice, every contribution matters.

For guidance on event planning, Pro Bono Week provides useful resources at probonoweek.org.uk. Let the organisers know if you're planning an event to help amplify your efforts.

Additionally, those looking to attend Pro Bono Week events can find a calendar of opportunities, including the hybrid launch event in London and Edinburgh. Speakers like Lady Justice Simler of the Supreme Court and the Attorney General of England & Wales, Lord Hermer KC, will offer key insights into the state of pro bono work today.

Amplify Your Pro Bono Efforts Online

Pro Bono Week is also an ideal time to showcase your pro bono contributions through social media. Share stories about your volunteer work, thank those who dedicate their time, or spotlight an outstanding pro bono project. Use the hashtag #ProBonoWeek to join the conversation and inspire others. Resources such as #IDoProBono posters are available at probonoweek.org.uk to help spread the message.

New to Pro Bono? Get Started This Week

For those who have yet to participate in pro bono work, Pro Bono Week is the perfect chance to sign up and get involved. Many organisations and legal professionals find the experience deeply rewarding, and this initiative offers an accessible way to learn more about volunteering. Information on how to get started can be found at probonoweek.org.uk/volunteering.

Support with the Great Legal Bake

Finally, if you’re looking for a fun way to support local advice charities during Pro Bono Week, why not get involved with the Great Legal Bake? This initiative raises funds for organisations that provide crucial legal advice, and every slice makes a difference.

As the legal sector faces mounting pressures, Pro Bono Week 2024 shines a light on the vital contributions made by volunteers across the profession. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the power of pro bono work, encourage new participation, and reinforce the principle that justice should be accessible to all. Whether you attend an event, host a discussion, or simply share your commitment online, every effort helps build a fairer society.

For more information and resources, visit probonoweek.org.uk, and stay updated by following @ProBonoWeekUK on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).