Sunny spring celebration: New Scottish solicitors honoured at admissions ceremony

Law Society of Scotland President, Sheila Webster, presided over the ceremony held at the illustrious Signet Library, where each of the 56 new solicitors received a certificate of enrolment, marking their official entry into the roll of Scottish solicitors.

Amidst proud friends and family, the ceremony was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the newly minted solicitors, who embarked on their legal journey through rigorous university studies and solicitor traineeships.

In her final address as President, Sheila Webster expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent Scotland's solicitor profession. She emphasised the significance of these ceremonies as a proud moment for both the new solicitors and their loved ones.

Diane McGiffen, Chief Executive of the Law Society of Scotland, extended her warm congratulations to the newest members, highlighting their pivotal role in serving people, businesses, and communities across Scotland.

Guest speaker Amna Ashraf, Director and Head of Family Migration at Burness Paull, shared her insights and wisdom with the newly admitted solicitors. Drawing from her own experiences, she emphasised five key principles for success: integrity, gratitude, balance, resilience, and building a strong support network.

Reflecting on her journey, Ashraf reminded the new solicitors that they are embarking on a path filled with opportunities and challenges, but with the right mindset and support, they can achieve remarkable success in their legal careers.

The admissions ceremony not only marked a significant milestone for the new solicitors but also symbolised the continuation of Scotland's rich legal tradition and the commitment of its legal professionals to uphold justice and integrity.