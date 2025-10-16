Andrew Haslam KC and Angus MacDonald from Exchange Chambers have achieved a significant legal victory by successfully prosecuting a multi-million-pound money laundering operation run by organised crime groups. Details about the prosecution and the sentences imposed on gang members have emerged following the amendment of a reporting restriction.

Central to this conspiracy was the Leadbeater family, whose members collectively contributed to the illegal enterprise that was based out of their family home in Rotherham. The operation involved multiple individuals who were part of a broader organised crime group. The scheme successfully facilitated the movement of “£79million” from October 2016 to March 2019, utilising two primary methods for laundering the cash.

The first method involved the collection of “dirty” cash, ranging from thousands to hundreds of thousands of pounds, during handovers in public house and supermarket car parks. The second strategy relied on 14 “sham” companies operated by the defendants that were used to process the illicit funds collected. Nine of these sham companies were directly controlled by the Leadbeater family, while the remaining five were managed by associates on their behalf.

Evidence presented in court revealed that some of these companies had managed to secure tens of millions of pounds in their accounts. Due to the extensive nature of this conspiracy, Judge David Dixon categorised it as a “crime of the highest order.” He stated that “the volume of funds through one family shows their importance to the underworld involved in criminal enterprises regionally if not nationally.”

The roles of the gang members varied significantly, with Roan Leadbeater identified as the “key player” in the conspiracy. He has since fled the country, along with his son Spencer, who also remains unaccounted for. Claire Leadbeater received an 84-month prison sentence after being found guilty, while her brother Dominic Leadbeater, described by the judge as his father’s “right hand man,” was jailed for 68 months after pleading guilty.

Other members faced varying sentences based on their involvement. Coral Wade, significant in operating three sham companies, was sentenced to 52 months after pleading guilty. Paul Williams received a sentence of 45 months for his limited role in the operation. Meanwhile, Stephen Osborne, responsible for the collection of approximately £2.4 million in cash, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Neil Steer, leveraging his accounting skills to assist the conspiracy, received a 20-month suspended sentence. Couriers Kevin Window and Michael Woolley were each handed suspended sentences for their involvement. The latest accused, Craig Hawley and Rachel Greene, also faced sentencing in September 2025, further demonstrating the extensive network involved in this sophisticated money laundering operation.