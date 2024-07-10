Success for Giles Maynard-Connor KC and Amie Boothman in multi-million pound shareholder dispute

Giles Maynard-Connor KC and Amie Boothman of Exchange Chambers have successfully represented the claimants in a multi-million pound shareholder dispute. The case, Magee & Ors v Crocker & Anor [2024] EWHC 1723 (Ch), involved the interests of shareholders in a Kent-based golf club.

The High Court trial, lasting three weeks and commencing in April 2024, concluded with HHJ Cawson KC ruling in favor of the claimants and the Fourth Party. The claimants sought declarations on the validity of share transfers and the novation of a shareholders' agreement, which the First Defendant contested. The First Defendant also counterclaimed and filed a Part 20 claim against the Fourth Party, alleging deceit and fraudulent misrepresentation.

The judge dismissed both the counterclaim and the Part 20 claim, siding entirely with the claimants and the Fourth Party. Giles Maynard-Connor KC and Amie Boothman were instructed by Steve Morris, Head of Commercial Litigation at JMW Solicitors LLP, Manchester.

The complete judgment is available here.