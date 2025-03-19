Study reveals UK marriages declining

According to a new data report analysed by Rayden Solicitors, despite declining marriage rates, the UK remains a country where love is given a second chance. The statistics reveal that while 40% of marriages in the UK end in divorce, nearly 1 in 4 (22%) married individuals have been married before.

Marriage trends in the UK have changed dramatically over the decades. In fact, according to a recent report released by the Office for National Statistics, the average age of marriage for adults in England and Wales has risen considerably since the 1970s, while marriage rates are declining. The population of unmarried individuals aged 25 to 35 has more than doubled over the past three decades, soaring from 2.7 million in 1991 to 5.8 million in 2023.

The UK, with 103,592 divorces recorded according to the most recently available data of 2020, ranks 7th globally for total divorces. However, the UK also sits 6th in the world for total marriages, with 219,850 weddings in the same year - this is just behind Mexico, despite the UK population being only half that of Mexico. The data also suggests that even as couples delay marriage, many still find themselves facing divorce. The UK also has one of the highest ages of women at divorce, ranking 9th globally. The study shows that the average age of women divorcing is 32 years old at a divorce rate of 3.7 per 1,000 women of this age.

At the same time, the overall rate of marriage has seen a sharp decline. Over the past 20 years, marriage rates in the UK have dropped by 11.9%, reflecting a shift in social attitudes towards long-term commitment. Despite this, the persistence of remarriage raises an important question: are modern relationships evolving, or are Brits simply more willing than ever to try again after experiencing divorce?

Robert Micklem, Partner at Rayden Solicitors says it is clear from the findings in this report that attitudes towards marriage and long-term relationships have shifted significantly in recent decades. Couples are marrying later in life, prioritising career, and personal development. Societal changes and legal reforms, like no-fault divorce, have also made it easier for couples to leave unhappy marriages. While marriage rates are declining, the remarriage rate of one in four is not to be ignored. Nearly one in four married individuals in the UK has been married before, suggesting that despite its challenges, many still believe in the institution of marriage.