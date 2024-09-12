Stress-free IT for law firms: access legal’s new device management solution means devices are ‘case-ready’

Access Legal, a leading provider of software and services for the legal industry, has introduced its latest offering, Access Managed Device Solutions. Designed to ease the IT burdens of law firms, the solution delivers ‘case-ready’ devices—laptops and hardware pre-configured with the necessary applications, permissions, and profiles—allowing legal professionals to begin their work immediately upon setup.

The new service enhances Access Legal’s existing managed IT solutions, which support law firms in maintaining efficient, secure operations while enabling hybrid and remote work models. By offering fully managed IT services, Access Managed Device Solutions allows legal professionals to concentrate more on client cases and less on technical issues.

Sarah Johnstone, Delivery Director at Access Managed Services, explained the benefits: "Our solution provides a full life-cycle device management system that helps new starters get up and running from day one and ensures seamless transitions when devices need replacing. It goes beyond traditional hardware leasing by delivering a comprehensive, out-of-the-box solution with ongoing IT support."

The service also includes MS 365 integration, Autopilot enrolment, and continuous device monitoring and support, ensuring that hardware remains updated and operational. Additional support features include a helpdesk, as well as services for data destruction, recycling, or refurbishment when devices are no longer in use.

Since its launch in 2021, Access Legal has been adopted by over 3,500 UK law firms, with notable clients including The MAPD Group, Minster Law, and Neves Solicitors LLP. As part of The Access Group, Access Legal is committed to providing business management software that enhances the operations of mid-sized organisations across the UK, USA, and Asia Pacific.