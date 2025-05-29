During a two-day visit to Dublin, the Attorney General Lord Hermer KC engaged with key figures in the Irish legal landscape to bolster UK-Irish relations. Meeting with his counterpart, Attorney General Rossa Fanning, Lord Hermer KC discussed the deep geographical and cultural connections between the two nations, alongside their shared commitment to the rule of law.

The trip included a meeting with Irish Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan. Lord Hermer KC also held discussions with many prominent figures within the Irish legal system, such as President of the High Court David Barniville and representatives from the Irish Supreme Court. Meetings with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Director General of the Law Society of Ireland, and the Chairperson of the Bar Council of Ireland’s Public Affairs Committee were crucial to understanding the legal dynamics of both countries.

The Attorney General engaged further with the Irish legal profession during a reception at King’s Inns, Ireland's oldest law school, and visited Four Courts, which houses multiple court divisions including the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal. Expressing the importance of the visit, Lord Hermer KC stated, "The UK and Ireland share the strongest of ties, with a close geography, shared culture, and joint commitment to the rule of law. On the back of the historic UK-Ireland Summit in March, I made clear the opportunities available to strengthen the partnership between UK and Irish legal sectors – a chance to deliver growth and prosperity in both our countries.”

This visit marks another step in fostering collaboration and trust between the UK and Ireland, emphasizing the importance of a united legal approach to shared challenges.