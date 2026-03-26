The Legal Services Board (LSB) has launched a sector-wide initiative to bolster the ethical standards of legal professionals, emphasising the critical role of lawyers in sustaining the rule of law. The LSB believes that legal services regulators must prioritise the establishment of "professional ethical duties" as a fundamental aspect of legal practice. In light of recent consultations where stakeholders voiced the need for clarity regarding conflicting duties, the LSB asserts that lawyers must place their obligations to the court and the rule of law above their duties to clients.

As part of their efforts, the LSB has pinpointed three pivotal areas for regulatory action: enhancing the consistency of education and training in ethics, providing clearer and more practical regulatory guidance, and strengthening workplace resources for lawyers to uphold ethical standards. These changes are designed to equip lawyers with the necessary tools to identify and navigate their ethical responsibilities in complex and challenging situations.

Richard Orpin, Chief Executive of the LSB, said “These important steps to strengthen legal ethics will help to reinforce public trust, support the rule of law, and ensure legal services better serve the public interest and the wider economy." He further noted, “The strong engagement throughout this programme of work – including our ethics consultation last year – has been invaluable. We are grateful for the contributions from across and beyond the sector, and we now look forward to working closely with regulators to embed these changes and support the profession in meeting the highest ethical standards, all for the benefit of consumers and the public.”

The new policy framework published by the LSB includes a final statement on "Upholding professional ethical duties," along with a concise summary and a blog outlining amendments made after the ethics consultation. Moving forward, the LSB will collaborate with regulators to develop tailored plans that meet these new expectations within their respective jurisdictions. Regulators have a timeframe of six months to formulate these plans and implement the necessary changes. This initiative represents a crucial step towards advancing the integrity of legal practice in the UK, ensuring that the principles of justice and accountability remain at the forefront of the legal profession.