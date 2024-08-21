Streathers Highgate earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Streathers Highgate LLP is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first time, marking a significant achievement in the firm’s commitment to creating an outstanding workplace environment. This prestigious certification is entirely based on the feedback of current employees, with an impressive 98% of respondents agreeing that they felt welcomed when joining the company—outscoring the average of other certified firms in the legal profession.

Great Place To Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that drive market-leading revenue, employee retention, and innovation. Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, emphasises the significance of this certification, stating, "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Streathers stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Chris Daynes, Senior Partner of Streathers Highgate LLP, expressed his excitement about the certification: "We are delighted to become Great Place to Work-Certified™. It is our long-standing ambition that our colleagues and clients alike will thrive. A good and healthy work culture is critical to this. Good culture is hard won, easily lost, and I am grateful for and proud of the efforts of the whole team at Streathers Highgate LLP in gaining this recognition."

Nicky Lloyd, COO of Streathers Highgate LLP, also shared her thoughts on the achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to have earned this accolade, which reflects the dedication of our leadership and the commitment of our entire team. Our firm’s culture is shaped by the hard work and collaborative spirit of our colleagues. We continually strive to create an environment where everyone enjoys working, actively seeking and valuing feedback. I am deeply grateful for our team’s contributions and am committed to maintaining this positive momentum as we continue to grow and improve.”

At Streathers Highgate, the commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment is evident in the comprehensive wellbeing program, which includes access to professional mental health services, confidential workplace confidants, and a robust benefits package. Employees enjoy 25 days of holiday, additional time off for birthdays and Christmas, and a pension scheme with company contributions. Other benefits include free training, medical insurance through Bupa, and life assurance for peace of mind. Social engagement is also a priority, with monthly events and a subsidised annual team trip, along with generous sabbaticals and opportunities for volunteer work and pro-bono initiatives.

Research by Great Place To Work shows that job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

The certification underscores Streathers Highgate LLP's commitment to maintaining a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to succeed.