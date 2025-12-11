By achieving a CLC licence, these practitioners can undertake reserved legal activities, reinforcing their professional position and providing reassurance to both clients and employers. To qualify for the exemption, professionals must hold the STEP Advanced Certificate in Will Preparation alongside other relevant certificates. Claire Richardson from the CLC noted the exemption gives STEP professionals confidence, while Helena Wilson from STEP praised the alignment of standards. Angus Houston from Pavilion Row emphasised the importance of high-quality training for career advancement in a growing sector. Those interested in the Advanced Probate Exemption can reach out for further details.