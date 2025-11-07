Weightmans continues to expand its Newcastle team with the recent appointment of three experienced partners: Leah Heatley, Theresa Carling, and Simon Little. This strategic move signifies the firm’s commitment to excellence in client service in the northeast of England. Leah Heatley, who joins from Muckle LLP, is a specialist in dispute resolution with extensive knowledge in various facets of commercial litigation. Her expertise in contract disputes and director disagreements will strengthen the firm’s disputes offering and bolster its reputation in the region.

Meanwhile, Theresa Carling, a seasoned employment lawyer, brings her wealth of experience from The Endeavour Partnership as the new Partner in the Employment team. Known for her client-focused approach, she has successfully handled complex employment matters, enhancing weightings within the sector, especially in Teesside. Simon Little joins the Corporate team, bringing significant experience advising on cross-border acquisitions and mergers. His role will be crucial in helping clients navigate complex transactions and enhancing the capabilities of Weightmans' Newcastle office.

In addition to these appointments, Angela Kirtley has been designated as Newcastle’s new Regional Office Head. She takes over from Christopher Graham and aims to further solidify the firm’s position in the area. Sarah Walton, Managing Partner, praised the new partners, stating that the arrival of Leah, Theresa, and Simon "further enhances our profile and reach in the northeast of England, reinforcing Weightmans’ position as a stand-out firm in our sectors and work types." Angela Kirtley expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am delighted to welcome Leah, Theresa, and Simon to our Newcastle office. Their appointments reflect Weightmans’ ongoing commitment to Newcastle and the wider northeast region.”