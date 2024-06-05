Stowe Family Law launches divorce coaching service

Stowe Family Law (Stowe), the largest specialist family law firm in the UK, has launched a divorce coaching service to further enhance its holistic approach to client care and service.

Partnering with the Divorce Coaching Academy, the UK’s only externally accredited specialist divorce training programme, and its affiliated diploma-accredited coaches, Stowe will provide divorce coaching alongside legal support. This service aims to help clients navigate the emotional, mindset, and practical challenges of divorce and separation, including parenting, building resilience, negotiation skills, and navigating the family court.

Divorce coaching is rapidly growing in the UK. Combining a deep understanding of divorce with coaching expertise, this service supports clients with varied emotional, mindset, and practical issues.

A recent Stowe survey revealed that 82% of people would use a divorce coach if needed. In a pilot programme, 100% of participants found coaching extremely helpful, reporting reduced stress, increased happiness, improved communication and organisational skills, and a more positive outlook on the future.

Kate Nestor, Head of Brand and Content at Stowe, said, “We are delighted to add divorce coaching to our range of services. Divorce and separation are not just legal processes. They impact every area of people’s lives. Partnering with the Divorce Coaching Academy gives our clients access to some of the leading coaches in the UK today, and the support they need at these challenging times. I look forward to further building on the programme over the next few years.”

Tom Nash, the UK’s premier male divorce coach and Co-Founder of the Divorce Coaching Academy, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with Stowe to offer divorce coaching services to clients going through deeply challenging times. We have worked closely with the firm for several years, and it was a pleasure to bring this project to life. I am excited to see the legal teams and divorce coaches work together to support clients in one of the most vulnerable times of their lives, and empower them to move forward with confidence, building a brighter future.”

For more information about divorce coaching at Stowe, visit Stowe Family Law - Divorce Coaching.