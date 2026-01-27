Stowe Family Law, one of the UK’s leading family law firms, has announced a significant investment in Unified Lawyers, a prominent family law practice based in Australia. This partnership brings together Stowe’s innovative, technology-driven approach with Unified's established presence in Sydney, Melbourne, and Queensland. Founded in 2014, Unified is known for its rapid growth and commitment to serving families across Australia.

The founders and team at Unified will continue operating the firm while collaborating closely with Stowe, which seeks to diversify its influence and services internationally. “Our purpose has always been to help people navigate family change with confidence and compassion,” commented Ken Fowlie, Executive Chairman at Stowe Family Law. He added, “Expanding into Australia allows us to do that for even more families, while building on our reputation for combining empathy, expertise, and innovation.”

Australia was selected as a strategic international market due to its well-established legal system, regulatory alignment with the UK, and strong demand for quality family law services. The cultural similarities and shared values between clients in both regions further enhance this partnership.

Stowe Family Law, supported by Investcorp, a global investment firm, has developed a reputation for excellence within the UK, boasting over 90 offices and nearly 400 professionals. The firm supported more than 5,000 clients in complex family matters, achieving approximately £50 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Mark Machaalani, CEO of Unified Lawyers, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, “Partnering with Stowe is an exciting opportunity to build on what we have already achieved by joining a firm that shares our passion for helping people through life’s most challenging times.” He further noted the alignment in values and innovative practices between the two firms.

This collaboration will provide Unified with access to enhanced resources and operational expertise, driving accelerated growth in the Australian market. Through its five-year plan, Stowe 3.0, the firm aims to serve over 10,000 clients by 2029, focusing on holistic family support.

The move into the Australian market reflects Stowe’s commitment to delivering high-quality family law services globally, reinforcing their belief in a scalable, technology-driven model for the future of family law. Further details about the terms of this investment will not be disclosed.