Stowe family law acquires Hawkins family law, expanding presence in Southern England

This acquisition solidifies Stowe’s status as the UK’s largest specialist family law firm, expanding its footprint in Greater London and Southern England.

The integration of Hawkins' team will bolster Stowe's capacity to support clients dealing with family breakdown challenges, including divorce, child arrangements, and financial matters, while continuing to offer personalized solutions to meet individual client needs.

Ken Fowlie, Chairman of Stowe, commented on the acquisition:

“Hawkins Family Law is an outstanding addition to the Stowe offering in the South of England. As we continue to pursue our mission to become the UK’s first choice for family law, this acquisition is another exciting step towards our goal. We are always looking for new ways to grow our presence and better serve our clients in 2024, and beyond.”

Jemma Slavin, Stowe’s Regional Director for London and the South East, expressed her enthusiasm for the new team:

“We are delighted to welcome the talented Hawkins Family Law team to Stowe. Their expertise and shared commitment to providing exceptional legal advice and client service will enable us to help more families across Greater London and the South East.”

Stowe Family Law, acquired by private equity firm Livingbridge in 2017, has since expanded into a network of over 90 offices across England and Wales, employing more than 180 specialist family lawyers. The firm boasts the largest portfolio of family law work in the country. The acquisition of Hawkins Family Law marks the firm's fourth acquisition, following the acquisition of Crisp&Co Solicitors in December 2023.

Stowe Family Law was assisted in the acquisition by Springboard Corporate Finance.