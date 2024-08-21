Stone King expands Manchester team further

Stone King’s Manchester office is experiencing further growth this summer, with the recruitment of James Barron as a Senior Associate in the firm’s Employment Team. Barron, a seasoned solicitor with a strong background in the education sector, joins Stone King from a national law firm based in the North West, where he worked extensively with public sector bodies, including those in education, local authorities, and housing.

James Barron’s legal expertise, particularly in employment law, has earned him recognition as a recommended lawyer in the Legal 500 North West. He also brings valuable experience from his role as a trustee for academies, further solidifying his deep understanding of the education sector.

Craig Vincent, Stone King Partner and Head of Employment and HR Consultancy Services, expressed his confidence in Barron’s contribution to the team, stating, “James is already an asset to the Manchester office and will no doubt continue to be so. His education-specific knowledge of employment law will help many clients as the new Government begins to implement its employment law policies, as mentioned in the King’s Speech.”

James Barron himself shared his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “I’m excited to be taking this next step in my career at a time when there is so much change on the horizon for employment law. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Stone King to help our clients navigate these interesting times.”

James Barron’s arrival follows the addition of Senior Associate Josh Burke, who joined Stone King’s Employment Team in May. Together, they will work nationally across the Education, Charity, and Business & Social Enterprise Sectors, further strengthening the firm’s expertise in these areas.

Stone King operates nationwide, with offices in Manchester, Bath, Birmingham, Cambridge, Leeds, and London. The firm is top-ranked by independent legal guides Chambers and the Legal 500 and has been named a Best Law Firm for 2024 by The Times. This latest recruitment highlights Stone King’s ongoing commitment to expanding its legal services and expertise across the UK.