Stewarts has bolstered its Medical Negligence practice with the recent appointments of partners Alexandra Winch and Richard Lodge in London. This strategic move comes as the firm aims to reinforce its capabilities in handling complex and high‑value medical negligence claims, highlighting a period of sustained growth within the department. Alexandra Winch joins from Irwin Mitchell, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong reputation for her work in paediatric neurological injuries and amputation claims. She leads a large team and is noted for her client‑centred approach and commitment to early rehabilitation. Winch expressed her enthusiasm by saying “This is an exciting time. Stewarts already has a leading reputation in high‑value complex medical negligence work, and I look forward to contributing to our ongoing growth and presence while supporting clients who have sustained a life changing injury.”

Richard Lodge arrives from Kingsley Napley and is recognised as a highly respected medical negligence specialist. His expertise lies in spinal, brain, and other significant injury claims linked to surgical negligence or misdiagnosis. Lodge's qualifications include accreditation from the Law Society and AvMA, along with a ranking in Chambers and Legal 500, where he is acknowledged for his meticulous approach and technical insight. Reflecting on his move, he stated “I’m delighted to be joining Stewarts at such a pivotal moment for the Medical Negligence team. The firm’s ambition and focus on excellence resonate strongly with me. I look forward to contributing to the continued development of the Stewarts’ Medical Negligence practice and supporting clients through complex litigation following a life-changing injury.”

In addition to these appointments, the Leeds office recently welcomed Iain Dodd and Guy Pomphrey, further elevating the firm’s prowess in the field. Alexandra and Richard’s presence in London will strengthen the collaboration with their colleagues in Leeds, enhancing support for clients nationwide who have faced life-altering injuries from negligent medical treatment.

Anita Jewitt, partner and head of the Medical Negligence department, remarked on the new arrivals, stating “Our practice continues to grow at pace, and we are delighted to welcome Richard and Alexandra to the team. Their outstanding expertise in high‑value spinal, brain, birth injury and amputation claims significantly enhances our capability and deepens our experience acting for clients who have sustained life changing injuries. Their arrival marks an important step in reinforcing our position as a leading disputes practice specialising in the most complex medical negligence cases.”

Stewarts’ Medical Negligence team focuses exclusively on cases of high severity, including those related to brain injury, spinal cord injury, birth injuries, cerebral palsy, and amputation. The practice is pivotal to the firm, sitting alongside its notable Personal Injury, Aviation, and International Injury practices. Managing partner Stuart Dench summarised the recent developments by stating “The appointment of four new partners in quick succession to the Medical Negligence practice reflects the strength and continued momentum Anita has created. With Alexandra and Richard joining in London, alongside Iain and Guy in Leeds, we are expanding our depth and ensuring we remain the firm of choice for the most complex and life‑changing medical negligence cases.”