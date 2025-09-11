His selection comes after a stringent application process that required candidates to provide evidence of their professional expertise and to demonstrate their judicial competencies. Speaking about his motivation, Steven said "The work of a Deputy District Judge is incredibly varied and I will enjoy the opportunities and challenges which it offers. The experience of sitting as a part-time judge will be really valuable to my own practice and the wider team at B P Collins. I’m both delighted and honoured to have been appointed." He will serve approximately 30 days each year in this capacity while maintaining his role as a partner in the firm’s dispute resolution team, focusing on commercial and construction disputes. Reflecting on the support he received, he emphasised "B P Collins has been hugely supportive of my application and this appointment would not be possible without their backing"