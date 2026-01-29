The firm aims to establish a robust team offering services in corporate, tax, real estate, and finance as well as dispute resolution. Eifion Morris, Chief Executive Officer, expressed the firm’s commitment saying “We’re always looking for ways to support our clients grow and succeed in a complex world” and emphasized that expansion into Madrid is crucial for providing clients access to top-tier legal expertise. Joining forces with the team from renowned boutique firm J Almoguera Abogados, including partners Jesús Almoguera, Carlos Gonzalez, and Eduardo Vazquez, Stephenson Harwood seeks to build a successful practice in the Spanish market. Jesú Almoguera noted “Our expertise in complex litigation, arbitration, and special situations aligns perfectly with Stephenson Harwood’s strengths in these areas.” The office will focus on private capital, funds, energy transition, and infrastructure, with plans to open later this year as the firm forges a unique identity separate from US law firms. Further updates will unfold as the Madrid office prepares for its launch.