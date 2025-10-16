Law firm Stephenson Harwood LLP has announced the appointment of three new partners, further enhancing its expertise across Maritime, Trade and Offshore, Private Equity, and Real Estate and Projects. Nick Austin, Paul Barron, and John Danahy join the firm in London, collectively raising the total number of new partners at Stephenson Harwood in 2025 to 24.

Nick Austin will lead the firm’s Maritime and Offshore practice, bringing over 25 years of experience representing shipowners, operators, insurers, and commodity traders in shipping and international trade disputes, including both litigation and arbitration. Additionally, he offers advice on charterparty agreements, P&I Club coverage, LNG issues, and maritime decarbonisation. His international practice includes significant experience across Europe and Asia, particularly in Singapore and Japan, and he transfers to Stephenson Harwood from Reed Smith. Dora Mace-Kokota, Head of Maritime, Trade and Offshore, commented “Nick’s arrival demonstrates our commitment to building on that position. He is a recognised leader in the London maritime market, and brings a wealth of experience which strengthens our capabilities in maritime and offshore, as well as trade and commodities.” Eifion Morris, CEO of Stephenson Harwood, added “Nick brings many years of experience, an impressive track record supporting clients, and adds depth to our maritime, trade and offshore team.”

Paul Barron joins the firm’s Private Equity practice with 20 years of experience in private equity and corporate transactions. He has worked extensively with private equity houses, corporates, management teams, and investors on a wide range of matters including acquisitions, disposals, and management equity plans. Paul comes from King and Spalding. Tom Nicholls, Head of Corporate at Stephenson Harwood, expressed “Private equity and private capital work is a core focus for the firm, and as markets become increasingly challenging and complex Paul’s experience will bring significant advantages for our clients.” He anticipates growth in key markets and emphasised that “Paul’s expertise in mid-market and upper mid-market transactions will strengthen our existing capabilities.”

Finally, John Danahy joins as an Energy Transition, Real Estate and Projects Partner from Bird & Bird, bringing nearly two decades of experience in advising energy sector clients. His expertise covers major transactions in real estate, energy, and infrastructure for international funds and developers. Acknowledged for his knowledge in the nuclear sector, John has worked on significant projects like Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C. Jonathan Cripps, Head of Energy Transition, noted “John is a recognised expert in the nuclear industry, and his experience aligns with the firm’s strategic objectives and energy transition sector focus.” Rebecca Carter, Head of Real Estate and Projects, commented “John’s arrival enhances our nuclear and energy sector capabilities.”