Corker Binning, a prominent specialist in criminal and regulatory litigation, has taken a significant step forward by appointing Stephen Gentle as a consultant, effective 2nd June. With a career spanning 30 years, Stephen is recognised for his extensive experience in advising both corporate and individual clients on complex white-collar crime and regulatory investigations, often of an international character. His expertise covers a broad spectrum, including bribery and corruption cases, money laundering, fraud, cartel activities, financial regulatory matters, and tax investigations. Additionally, he has proven adept at conducting internal investigations and providing counsel on compliance with various legislative, regulatory, industry, and sanctions requirements. Stephen has also represented individuals and organisations in government regarding sensitive criminal issues.

Beginning his legal journey at Kingsley Napley, Stephen devoted two decades to the criminal litigation practice there before transitioning to Simmons & Simmons where he eventually led the criminal law team. His time at Simmons & Simmons also included a key secondment at Barclays, where he served as Global Head of Financial Crime (Legal), advising the bank on a global scale about bribery, money laundering, and sanctions challenges. Since departing Simmons & Simmons earlier this year, Stephen has been serving as a senior advisor to Field Intelligence, a corporate intelligence and investigations agency.

In recognition of his accomplishments, Stephen was ranked in Band 1 for Financial Crime (Corporates) and designated a Star Individual for Financial Crime (Individuals) by Chambers UK, the leading legal directory, just before leaving his last position. Andrew Smith, the Managing Partner at Corker Binning, expressed his enthusiasm about Stephen's arrival, stating that “Stephen is one of the foremost financial crime lawyers in the UK, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the firm. His appointment will significantly enhance our corporate crime and investigations expertise, helping clients to navigate the complexities of the evolving regulatory and enforcement landscape.”

Stephen himself conveyed his excitement about joining the team, stating, “I'm thrilled to be joining Corker Binning. I have long admired its rare combination of first-class legal expertise, its strong commitment to its clients, and collaborative culture, and I’m very much looking forward to becoming part of the firm in what is its 25th anniversary year.” His recruitment follows the appointment of Henrietta Ronson, who began her role as a partner focusing on general and serious crime in April. This strategic expansion of expertise reflects Corker Binning's commitment to addressing the increasingly intricate complexities of corporate crime and regulatory compliance faced by clients.