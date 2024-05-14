Stephen Denyer - Memorial Service Friday, 21 June at the Temple Church, followed by a reception at the Law Society on Chancery Lane

Stephen Denyer, the esteemed director of strategic relationships at the Law Society of England and Wales, passed away earlier this year at the age of 68. Recognised as an international solicitor of unparalleled expertise, Stephen Denyer played a pivotal role in shaping the global legal landscape and contributed many articles to the Solicitors Journal covering a range of legal topics.

At the Law Society, Stephen Denyer spearheaded strategic relationships with key stakeholders, including local law societies, governments, universities, and law schools both in the UK and abroad. His visionary leadership and extensive network facilitated crucial discussions on issues central to the legal profession.

Law Society CEO Ian Jeffery paid tribute to Stephen Denyer, describing him as a brilliant lawyer and a highly influential ambassador. Denyer's enduring contributions to the legal profession, coupled with his warmth and mentorship, left an indelible mark on colleagues and professionals worldwide.

Stephen Denyer's illustrious career spanned over 36 years, notably with Allen & Overy, where he played a pivotal role in the firm's international expansion and the evolution of legal practice. His advocacy extended beyond borders, with significant engagements at the International Bar Association and the American Bar Association, where he championed the rule of law.

Away from his professional endeavors, Denyer cherished moments with his family, relishing time spent in the garden of their family home alongside his wife and four children.

A memorial service honouring Stephen Denyer's life and legacy is scheduled for Friday, 21 June at the Temple Church, followed by a reception at the Law Society on Chancery Lane. Those wishing to attend the service can reach out via email to lsevents@lawsociety.org.uk.

Stephen Denyer's passing leaves a void in the legal community, but his contributions will continue to inspire generations of legal professionals worldwide.