Scullion LAW is proud to announce the promotion of Stephanie Grieve from Senior Solicitor to Associate Director, marking a significant achievement in her career and underscoring the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent. Stephanie's relentless dedication has earned her praise from the Head of Road Traffic and Criminal Law, who noted, “Steph has been with us for nearly two years, and every single day she has impressed us with her unwavering dedication and hard work.” This recognition highlights not only her commitment to her clients but also her ability to achieve remarkable results reflected in the appreciation she receives in client reviews.

Her promotion represents a well-deserved reward for her tireless efforts and further illustrates Scullion LAW’s mission in providing exceptional training and career advancement opportunities. The firm is focused on making a difference in the lives of their clients and fostering an environment where employees can thrive as they make a meaningful impact. Earlier this year, Stephanie's talents were acknowledged when she won the Military Values in Business Award at the Scottish Forces in Business Awards 2025, celebrating the contributions of the Armed Forces community to the business world.

Expressing her gratitude for this new role, Stephanie stated, “I am honoured to step into the role of Associate Director and grateful for the support of an incredible team that continues to inspire and challenge me.” Her passion for representing members of the Armed Forces is evident as she looks forward to creating a positive impact as Scullion LAW continues to grow. The firm, which is dedicated to serving military personnel and their families, was presented with the Armed Forces Covenant in 2023 as well as the Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award in 2024, reinforcing their commitment to being a military-friendly workplace.