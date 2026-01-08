With a wealth of experience in professional and financial services, Emma has held significant leadership roles, including her tenure as Chief Executive of the Lending Standards Board and R3, the Association of Business Recovery Professionals. Her exceptional background also includes serving as a Commissioner for the Institute of Directors, where she contributed to the development of the UK's first voluntary Code of Conduct for company directors in 2024, and being a Non-Executive Director for the Money Advice Liaison Group. The Board commended her global perspective and strong transformational leadership track record, noting that her insights will prove invaluable as STEP embarks on its next phase. Newly appointed STEP worldwide Chair Paolo Panico TEP emphasized the importance of Emma's leadership by saying, ‘Emma brings a truly global view alongside a proven ability to lead complex organisations through change,’ while outgoing Chair Kelly Greig TEP remarked, ‘Emma’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter.’ Eager to engage with members and stakeholders, Emma expressed her enthusiasm, stating, ‘I am delighted to be joining the STEP team at such an important time,’ highlighting the crucial role of trust and estate professionals in today’s complex world. Emma aims to support and empower STEP members so they can maintain the highest standards and make a positive global impact. In conclusion, the Board expressed gratitude for outgoing CEO Mark Walley’s contributions to STEP, as he prepares for retirement after seven years of dedicated service.