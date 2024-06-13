Steele Raymond’s Rosanna Parker crowned young property person of the year

The awards ceremony, held at the Hilton Southampton Utilita Bowl, saw many of the Steele Raymond team gather alongside other finalists for 16 award categories, hosted by comedian Simon Evans.

The Young Property Person of the Year category, sponsored by SHW Property, was highly competitive, with several leading young professionals from the region’s property community shortlisted.

Rosanna Parker, in her role as a Senior Associate Solicitor, specializes in a variety of property work across industrial, office, retail, and leisure sectors. Her proactive focus on project delivery and solutions-oriented approach has made her highly regarded by clients. This year, she also earned recognition as a Rising Star in the Commercial Property Devon, Dorset, and Cornwall category of the Legal 500 2024.

Jenny Rogerson, Managing Partner at Steele Raymond, expressed her delight: “We’re absolutely delighted that Rosanna has been named Young Property Professional of the Year. It’s fantastically well-deserved and recognizes the high standard of work that she and her colleagues deliver for our clients. The awards showcase the tremendous property talent across the region, and Rosanna is a real rising star.”

Rosanna shared her excitement: “I am incredibly proud and honored to have received this award. There were so many deserving candidates in the category, several of whom I have worked with and greatly admire. I joined Steele Raymond as a secretary and wanted to be a paralegal. The firm had never had paralegals before, and I was the first. Now I’ve shown it can be done, and we have many more. What has really helped me is having a great team around me who are all good at what they do and care about people.”

Rosanna's specialization in industrial estates is particularly notable, with one client naming their industrial estate after her middle name: Parvaneh Business Park in Ringwood.

The Steele Raymond team was also a finalist for Property Law Firm of the Year in another closely contested category.

The South Coast Property Awards recognize professionals from the commercial and residential property community across the south coast, from Weymouth to Chichester and the Isle of Wight to Basingstoke. Judged by an independent panel from the Southampton Property Association (SPA), Portsmouth Property Association (PPA), and Bournemouth Property Association (BPA), finalists were selected across 16 categories.