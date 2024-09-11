Steele Raymond strengthens family mediation services

Lindsay Halliwell, Partner in Steele Raymond’s Family team, has further strengthened the firm’s family mediation services by becoming accredited in Child Inclusive Mediation. Already a qualified Family Mediator since 2011, with accreditation gained in 2016, Lindsay now offers sessions that involve children directly, giving them a chance to share their thoughts and concerns without feeling pressured to take sides or make decisions.

Child Inclusive Mediation allows children to have their perspectives heard during mediation, which can be invaluable as parents navigate decisions following separation. "When parents separate, their first concern is almost always their children," Lindsay explains. "Child Inclusive Mediation helps parents listen to their children and each other in a new way, ensuring that decisions are made with the children's best interests at heart."

With family courts facing increasing backlogs, mediation is encouraged as an effective alternative to resolving issues around children and finances. Steele Raymond is participating in the government's Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, which offers up to £500 towards mediation costs, helping families avoid court proceedings.

Both Lindsay Halliwell and fellow mediator Michelle Bettell offer Child Inclusive Mediation sessions. Lindsay, who became a Partner in 2021, has over 20 years of experience in Family Law and is passionate about using mediation to help families make their own decisions, saving emotional and financial costs.

Steele Raymond’s Family team serves clients across southern England, providing expert advice on all aspects of Family Law.