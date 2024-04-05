Steele Raymond promotes talent across legal and administrative teams

Steele Raymond, a leading law firm based on the south coast, proudly announces the promotion of five key individuals across various departments, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth.

The promoted individuals are as follows:

Roisin Fisher : Elevated to Associate in the Commercial Property team. Roisin, who started as a Legal Secretary in 2016, qualified as a Solicitor in the firm's award-winning Commercial Property team in 2020.

Henry Barker : Advanced to Senior Associate in the Residential Development team. Henry, who joined the firm last year, has showcased his expertise since qualifying as a Solicitor in 2016.

Louise Sutton : Promoted to Senior Associate in Wills, Trusts & Probate. Louise, a Chartered Legal Executive and a STEP member, joined Steele Raymond in 2022 and actively contributes to the local STEP committee.

Linda Hayward : Appointed as Accounts Director. Linda, who will soon celebrate her 20th anniversary at Steele Raymond, is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (ACCA) and has been instrumental in the firm's financial operations.

Liz Phipps: Ascended to HR Director. Liz, who joined in 2022, brings extensive HR experience to the firm and holds a Masters degree in Personnel and Development.

Managing Partner Jennifer Rogerson expressed her delight at the promotions, emphasising the firm's commitment to recognising and rewarding dedication and hard work. She highlighted the crucial role of the talented team members in driving the firm's growth and delivering exceptional service to clients.

Rogerson commended Roisin, Henry, and Louise for their outstanding client service and expertise in their respective fields. She also acknowledged Linda and Liz for their exceptional contributions to the firm's success.

With the addition of these promotions, Steele Raymond further strengthens its team, which now comprises 25 partners based in its Bournemouth offices, following a period of significant growth and recruitment.

Picture caption (left to right): Roisin Fisher, Associate, Commercial Property; Henry Barker, Senior Associate, Residential Development; Louise Sutton, Senior Associate, Wills, Trusts & Probate; Linda Hayward, Accounts Director and Liz Phipps, HR Director