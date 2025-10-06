The Law Society of England and Wales has firmly rejected recent calls to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), following Kemi Badenoch's announcement that a future Conservative government would consider such a move. Law Society president Richard Atkinson remarked “The Conservative Party is putting political interest above the public good.” He emphasised the fundamental role of human rights law, stating “Human rights law does one thing above all else - it puts people first. It protects us from the power of the state.” Atkinson further elaborated, warning that without the ECHR, governments could undermine rights without consequence. He highlighted various critical issues, saying “It is not just about immigration. From keeping elderly couples together in care homes, to getting justice for the victims of the Black Cab rapist John Worboys and fighting for the truth about the Hillsborough disaster, the rights in the ECHR have served us time and again.” He concluded by noting the irony in the Conservative Party's position, asserting “It is striking that the Conservative Party, the voice of the small state and individual liberties, would want to take away these protections that serve us all.” Atkinson reinforced the importance of remaining in the ECHR by stating “Staying within the ECHR is prioritising our national interest. We can tighten border controls without stripping the British public of their rights under the ECHR.”