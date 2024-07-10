Statement by Simon Manley, UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, at the World Intellectual Property Organisation General Assemblies

Simon Manley, the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, delivered a statement at the 65th session of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

Mr. Manley expressed gratitude to the Chairperson and Director General Tang for their leadership in organising the General Assemblies. In his address, he highlighted the significance of recent achievements at WIPO, including the successful conclusion of the first Diplomatic Conference earlier this year:

"We commend WIPO for its decisive progress in reaching a landmark treaty on intellectual property, genetic resources, and associated traditional knowledge. This achievement underscores the constructive collaboration among WIPO member states."

Looking ahead to future developments, Mr. Manley reaffirmed the UK's commitment to participating actively in the forthcoming Diplomatic Conference for a Design Law Treaty:

"The UK remains dedicated to contributing constructively to discussions aimed at enhancing design law practices globally. We believe in the importance of robust protections for designers and IP stakeholders."

Regarding WIPO's broader mission, Mr. Manley reiterated the UK's support for a balanced and effective international IP system:

"We are committed to advancing policies that foster innovation, creativity, and economic growth both within the UK and internationally. Our government's investment in science and research reflects our commitment to safe and equitable technological advancements."

Mr. Manley also commended WIPO for its financial stewardship and efforts to improve organisational culture:

"We commend WIPO for its solid financial performance and ongoing initiatives to enhance accountability and transparency. A supportive environment for WIPO staff is essential for maintaining the organisation's operational efficiency."

In closing, Mr. Manley underscored the UK's solidarity with WIPO in supporting Ukraine's innovation sector amidst geopolitical challenges:

"As we stand against Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, the UK reaffirms its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We appreciate WIPO's assistance in promoting innovation and intellectual property rights in Ukraine."

Mr. Manley concluded by affirming the UK's commitment to collaborating closely with WIPO and its member states to advance global IP standards for the mutual benefit of all nations.