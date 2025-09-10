The recent judgement in Otto v Inner Mongolia Happy Lamb Catering Management Company Limited provides important guidance on standing requirements and pleading standards in unfair prejudice petitions under section 994 of the Companies Act 2006.

Background and procedural complexity

The case arose from a dispute concerning Happy Lamb restaurant ventures in the UK, involving multiple petitioners seeking relief against conduct allegedly unfairly prejudicial to their interests as shareholders in HLHP Oriental Food Limited and HLHP Bayswater Limited. The litigation, spanning nearly three years with numerous procedural complications and changes in representation, centred on applications to strike out the petition and to re-amend it.

Initially, the respondents withdrew crucial admissions regarding the petitioners' shareholdings, creating fundamental standing issues. This led to the restoration of dissolved company In-Touch Investment Holding Ltd, through which the petitioners' shareholdings were allegedly held.

Standing requirements under section 994

HHJ Matthews provided comprehensive analysis of standing requirements, addressing whether equitable interests in shares suffice for section 994 petitions. The court examined authorities from Re a Company 007828 of 1985 through to Re Contingent & Future Technologies Ltd.

The judgement firmly establishes that standing requires either:

Membership of the company (requiring entry on the register of members under section 112)

Transfer or transmission of shares "by operation of law" under section 994(2)

Crucially, the court rejected arguments that equitable or beneficial ownership alone provides standing. Following established authorities including decisions by Harman J and Hoffmann J in 1986, HHJ Matthews held that "equitable or beneficial ownership of shares is not enough" and that "there is no room for such a thing as 'equitable membership' of a company."

The court distinguished cases involving retrospective rectification claims, where stays might be appropriate pending determination of legal ownership, from cases relying solely on equitable interests.

Scope limitations and pleading requirements

The judgement reinforces that section 994's scope is limited to conduct of the company's affairs or acts/omissions of the company. Personal actions of shareholders or third parties cannot, without more, found a petition unless there is a causal connection to company conduct.

HHJ Matthews identified significant pleading deficiencies, particularly regarding attribution of conduct amongst multiple respondents. The court criticised allegations made against "R1 and/or R2 and/or R3 and/or R4 and/or R5" without sufficient specificity, noting this makes it "difficult, if not impossible" to fashion appropriate remedies.

Modern approach to defective pleadings

Despite the petition's fundamental flaws, the court applied the approach from Kim v Park, considering whether to provide an opportunity to re-amend rather than striking out immediately. However, given the three-year litigation history and multiple failed amendment attempts, HHJ Matthews expressed doubt about the petitioners' ability to cure the deficiencies.

The court balanced the overriding objective's requirement for proportionate case management against giving parties reasonable opportunities to plead their case properly.

Practical implications

The judgement serves as a reminder that unfair prejudice petitions require careful attention to standing requirements and precise pleading of attributable conduct. Claims based on equitable shareholding theories remain outside section 994's scope, requiring alternative relief through ordinary Part 7 claims.

The decision ultimately allowed a final opportunity to re-plead with proper attribution, demonstrating judicial pragmatism while maintaining pleading standards. This approach reflects current practice of giving parties reasonable chances to remedy defects whilst protecting court resources and opposing parties' interests.

The case highlights the importance of early legal advice on complex shareholding structures and the dangers of informal share allocation arrangements in business relationships.