The Birmingham-based set was named Chambers of the Year at the British Legal Awards on 26 November 2025, following their recognition as Regional Set of the Year at the Chambers & Partners UK Bar Awards 2025, and Legal 500's Set Outside London of the Year in September 2024. These accolades highlight that St Philips has not just had a strong year but has set a benchmark for excellence that competes with the best chambers in the nation.

The set’s established reputation is reflected in the diverse range of instructions it receives, which come from across the UK and internationally. The work undertaken spans various areas, including Business and Property, Crime, Employment, Family, Personal Injury, and Regulatory, evidencing St Philips’ longstanding position in a competitive market. Joe Wilson, CEO and Director of Clerking, expressed pride in the achievements, stating "The Chambers & Partners and British Legal Awards titles are a massive statement, particularly following last year’s Legal 500 win. It proves consistency. It shows that the collective expertise and work ethic of our barristers, clerking and administration teams is delivering results for clients year after year. I'm incredibly pleased for the whole team; we've earned the right to proudly sit alongside the UK’s best sets."

Winning at the British Legal Awards is especially significant as it places a regional set on par with London's renowned chambers, validating Birmingham and the wider Regional Bar on a national platform. As Birmingham continues to attract a growing share of complex, high-value matters, national and international firms are increasingly establishing a presence in the West Midlands. St Philips is effectively capturing substantial and intricate cases, reinforcing its influential role in shaping the legal landscape of the region. These awards not only affirm St Philips' advocacy and legal expertise but also reflect operational strengths including strategic business development, enhanced fee income, dedication to equality, diversity, and inclusion, as well as significant investments in wellbeing, training, and outreach.