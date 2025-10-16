The Legal Services Board (LSB) has released an independent review on the regulatory failures that preceded the Solicitors Regulation Authority's (SRA) intervention in the now-collapsed law firm SSB Group Limited. The report highlights a critical need for comprehensive reform to address early warning signs, aiming to prevent further harm to consumers.

Mark Evans, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, stated that “the independent review reveals that the SRA received more than 100 reports about patterns of conduct in SSB’s handling of claims and it once again shows the SRA as lacking grip on managing key risks and responding adequately to protect consumers.” This statement underscores the report's troubling conclusion regarding the SRA's inadequate response to numerous warnings about the risks associated with SSB's operations.

Evans further commented, “the report lays bare a lack of leadership and oversight of regulatory procedures and processes at the SRA.” This lack of oversight is particularly concerning given the previous failures surrounding Pure Legal, and it raises questions about the treatment of vulnerable victims who faced challenges due to the SRA's inaction.

As the SRA prepares for imminent leadership changes, Evans remarked, “we know that the SRA will imminently have new leadership and that change comes at a crucial time for the organisation, which has been severely dented by the outcome of both the Axiom Ince and SSB reviews.” Over the past year, independent reviews have consistently found that the SRA did not act adequately or effectively, leading to a significant breach of consumer trust.

The report emphasises that improvement cannot be limited to merely refining systems; it necessitates a cultural shift and decisive leadership. “The sanctions by the LSB are a necessary step but strong and continuing oversight of the SRA is needed to ensure it acts on the report’s recommendations swiftly and comprehensively,” Evans stated, calling for urgent action.

He concluded that “the SRA must get back to basics and ensure its operations are joined up and focused on protecting consumers.” The implications of the SRA’s failures are profound, as both the legal profession and consumers have been significantly let down by the actions of SSB and the subsequent inaction of the SRA.