The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has announced the appointment of Sarah Rapson as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Paul Philip who is set to retire later this year after an impressive tenure of over a decade. Rapson, who currently serves as the Executive Director of Supervision at the Financial Reporting Council, boasts a wealth of experience, having previously held positions such as Director-General of UK Visas and Immigration and Chief Executive of HM Passport Service. She is expected to officially step into her new role towards the end of 2025, where she will guide the SRA through the final year of its current Corporate Strategy amid a landscape of increasing change and complexity within the legal sector.

Anna Bradley, Chair of the SRA Board, expressed her confidence in Rapson's abilities saying “Sarah stood out in what was a strong field as someone who had the right skills and knowledge to take the SRA to the next level.” She added that Rapson possesses the regulatory, policy, and management experience necessary to navigate the challenging environment ahead. Reflecting on Philip’s tenure, Bradley stated, “Paul Philip has led the organisation with purpose over the past 12 years. The board thanks him for his leadership in responding to a changing professional landscape.”

Rapson expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating “I’m honoured to be asked to lead the SRA at such a pivotal moment for the legal sector.” She continued, noting the importance of adapting to emerging technologies and evolving working methods: “The public rightly expects legal professionals to uphold the highest standards of integrity and competence. I look forward to working closely with the profession, colleagues across the SRA, and with other regulators to ensure those standards are met – and to intervene appropriately where they are not.”

The SRA remains committed to an agile, data-driven, and risk-based regulatory approach, aimed at maintaining high professional standards while fostering public trust in legal services and ensuring access to justice for all.

With an impressive two decades of regulatory experience that includes significant roles across various governmental and financial institutions, Rapson’s background is marked by her positions as Executive Director at the Financial Reporting Council and Director Authorisations at the Financial Conduct Authority. In addition to her professional experience, she has contributed in a non-executive capacity, serving as Senior Independent Director of the North Middlesex Hospital NHS Trust and currently as Non-Executive Director at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. Furthermore, Rapson holds an MBA from London Business School, which further complements her extensive credentials.

Ian Jeffery, CEO of the Law Society of England and Wales, also welcomed Rapson, stating “I would like to extend my congratulations to Sarah as she joins the SRA at a critical time in its history.” He emphasised the importance of restoring trust and confidence in the regulator following recent challenges, underscoring that the SRA’s ability to navigate these issues will be vital for its future success. “I look forward to working with Sarah as she starts in her new role later this year.”