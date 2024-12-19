SRA warns law firms on marketing

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has issued a warning notice to law firms, particularly those involved in high-volume claims work, regarding improper marketing practices, including cold calling, door knocking, and targeted online messaging. This move follows concerns from reports and proactive investigations revealing instances of non-compliance.

The SRA highlights that some firms fail to ensure third-party introducers, such as claims management companies or lead generators, adhere to regulations when recruiting clients. The notice also stresses the importance of accurate and transparent marketing materials, particularly in ‘no win, no fee’ agreements.

Paul Philip, SRA Chief Executive, said, “Firms being able to promote their services is important, and can help people get access to justice. Likewise, ‘no win, no fee’ arrangements can help people to access the expert help they need. But firms must always promote their services in line with high professional standards. We are concerned about evidence of poor practice when firms are recruiting clients – whether that’s a failure to assure themselves that a lead has not come through a cold call, or not being clear about potential risks in taking forward a case. We will take action against firms who aren’t working in their clients’ best interests or who are otherwise breaking our rules.”

Obligations for Compliance

The SRA’s warning addresses several key areas for law firms:

Avoiding unsolicited client approaches that breach SRA rules.

Ensuring third-party introducers comply with regulatory marketing requirements.

Reviewing and documenting all promotional materials from third parties.

Providing clarity on the risks and potential costs of ‘no win, no fee’ agreements.

The notice comes amid cases where clients faced unexpected costs, particularly where after-the-event insurance policies were not honoured. To mitigate consumer confusion, the SRA has also released a guide outlining the risks and considerations associated with ‘no win, no fee’ arrangements.

Enforcement and Consumer Protection

The SRA emphasises that compliance with its principles is non-negotiable, and firms failing to meet these obligations will face enforcement action. Law firms are encouraged to regularly audit their marketing practices and those of third parties to maintain high professional standards and avoid regulatory breaches.

This warning aims to safeguard consumers from misleading marketing while reinforcing trust in legal services.