In a significant move aimed at improving operational efficiency, the Solicitor Regulation Authority (SRA) has appointed Deborah Jones as Executive Director for Transformation. Deborah, who previously served as Deputy Managing Director at the Payment Systems Regulator, will be reporting directly to Chief Executive Sarah Rapson. In her new role, she will provide executive leadership across key transformation and improvement programmes at the SRA.

Sarah Rapson highlighted the importance of a robust executive team, stating, “Over my first few months at the SRA, I have spent time listening to stakeholders from across the legal sector, as well as colleagues. A consistent theme in these conversations has been the importance of the SRA having a strong, focused executive team capable of driving change.” She further emphasised that “Deborah’s expertise, both in regulatory transformation and competition law, will be a welcome addition to the SRA as we focus on improving the way we operate to better protect the public and drive high standards in the profession.”

On her secondment from the FCA, Deborah will spearhead initiatives to refine how the SRA identifies and manages risk while enhancing the quality and consistency of its operations. Her responsibilities will also include executive oversight of various specialised functions such as quality assurance, adjudication, and corporate complaints. In this capacity, she is expected to promote a more cohesive and efficient regulatory approach within the organisation.

Deborah brings a wealth of experience, having held senior positions at the Financial Conduct Authority and the Office of Fair Trading before joining the Payment Systems Regulator. A qualified solicitor since 2000, she began her career in competition law at Slaughter and May, laying a strong foundation for her future endeavours in regulatory transformation.