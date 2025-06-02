The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has initiated a consultation on proposed changes intended to bolster how law firms define and manage complaints about their services. The proposed adjustments aim to improve the entire process for both clients and firms, with a focus on enhancing customer satisfaction. Recently, there has been an uptick in the number of first-tier complaints made to law firms; however, firms have also shown an increased resolution rate with these complaints. Despite this progress, the SRA recognises that further enhancement is necessary, particularly in the realm of recognising when a complaint is made.

The consultation outlines several draft modifications to SRA rules, including adjustments regarding the timely provision of complaints information to clients. The SRA emphasizes the importance of ensuring that such information is clear and accessible, particularly on firms’ websites, should they have one. Additionally, the consultation advocates for adopting a precise definition of what constitutes a complaint.

Paul Philip, SRA Chief Executive, remarked: ‘When things do go wrong, the way solicitor firms deal with complaints is a key indicator of service quality for consumers and of whether they can have trust and confidence in their provider.’ He further elaborated, ‘Solicitors shouldn’t be afraid of encouraging complaints - they are an opportunity to identify areas for improvement and ways to deliver more effectively for clients.’ The SRA aims to leverage this data to identify trends that could facilitate quicker resolutions to dissatisfaction.

In conjunction with the consultation, the SRA is collaborating with the Legal Ombudsman to form a model complaints resolution procedure, striving for uniformity across the legal sector. The Ombudsman deals with second-tier complaints—those that are unresolved to clients' satisfaction after initial handling by the firm. The ongoing consultation also invites feedback on this initiative, with planned discussions involving key consumer groups and legal firms over the summer months.

The consultation is set to run until 25 July, with the new rule changes anticipated to be implemented in late autumn.