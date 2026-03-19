In a recent address to the Law Society Council, Sarah Rapson, Chief Executive of the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), outlined the organisation’s strategic priorities intended to rebuild trust and improve regulatory efficiency by 2026. Ms Rapson acknowledged that the SRA has not consistently met expectations and cited issues such as slow casework and an overly reactive approach to regulation. In light of these challenges, she highlighted a shift towards operational excellence, increased collaboration, proactive risk identification, and a focus on significant industry issues.

Ms Rapson stated her commitment to transforming the SRA into a “modern, proportionate regulator that is effective and is trusted.” She expressed that the ultimate goal is to enhance the experience for both the public and the legal profession, emphasising the necessity for systematic improvements in the organisation’s operations. To address these challenges, the SRA will conduct an end-to-end review of its casework process, introducing initiatives aimed at reducing investigation times and fostering compliance.

“Fundamentally, we need to be trusted to do our job and to have an impact,” Ms Rapson added. “We know we need to work hard to rebuild that; trust is the benchmark for our success.” The SRA's new priorities will promote improved governance and a supportive culture that encourages employees to address risks effectively.

To enhance operational capabilities, the SRA plans to expand its executive team and improve its casework processes. This includes a review of assessment threshold tests and exploring alternatives to full investigations through a new supervision pilot. In response to feedback from the profession, engagement initiatives will also see increased involvement from senior leadership and enhanced transparency regarding regulatory actions.

With a focus on prevention rather than reactive measures, the SRA will adopt a data-driven approach to supervision. This includes launching tools to assess law firm risks and implementing intensive supervision pilots aimed at reducing potential harm. Among the targeted high-risk sectors, specific measures will be taken to address issues in high-volume consumer claims, where significant risks to consumers have been identified.

As 2026 unfolds, the changes championed by Sarah Rapson are poised to lay the groundwork for a new three-year corporate strategy to be finalised in 2027. Ms Rapson concluded by saying, “This is about fixing the foundations so we can build a regulator that is fit for the future.”