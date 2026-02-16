The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) commenced an investigation into PM Law Ltd after its abrupt closure on 2 February 2026. The firm’s closure raised immediate concerns among clients, leading to the SRA’s intervention on 4 February, which involved agents from Gordons LLP taking control of all the firm’s files and client funds. “We are investigating a potential fraud, including the misappropriation of client money,” stated Jonathan Peddie, Executive Director of Legal and Enforcement.

The SRA underscored the importance of the investigation considering its significant impact on clients. Jonathan Peddie remarked, “We recognise that there is a strong public interest in this case... We will take appropriate action to protect the public, including enforcement action against anyone who has been involved in misconduct.” The agency is in the process of identifying and contacting clients affected by the firm’s closure, sifting through tens of thousands of files.

For clients struggling to access their funds from PM Law, the SRA suggested applying to their compensation fund, prioritising urgent cases. Emergency grants have already been distributed to help clients who need to move homes amidst these crises. The SRA confirmed that over 80 applications for compensation have been initiated.

Ian Jeffery, chief executive officer of the Law Society of England and Wales, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “The SRA’s latest update shows the seriousness of the situation facing clients.” He emphasised the need for a swift investigation, urging the SRA to apply the lessons learned from previous cases to ensure that clients are not left stranded. The ongoing nature of the investigation means that more details cannot be disclosed at this time, but the SRA continues to work with law enforcement agencies regarding the findings.