In a significant regulatory move, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has imposed a record fine of nearly £4 million on Nurul Miah, the former non-solicitor owner of Kingly Solicitors. The firm, previously known as RH Legal (Bristol) Ltd, was shut down by the SRA in 2020 due to severe concerns regarding the misuse of client funds. Investigations into Kingly Solicitors revealed a staggering 310 improper transfers from client accounts to companies linked to Mr Miah, with the funds misallocated for loan repayments and unrelated asset purchases.

The SRA's scrutiny uncovered forged statements that sought to hide these unauthorised transactions, prompting the regulator to refer its findings to relevant law enforcement authorities. Paul Philip, Chief Executive of the SRA, stated, ‘This is the largest fine we have ever issued. Mr Miah’s dishonesty impacted thousands of people. We stepped in to safeguard their interests.’

Despite the recovery of some funds, approximately £10 million remained unaccounted for, compelling the SRA to close Kingly Solicitors. The authority managed to secure £22.5 million in client money and is working to ensure redress through its compensation fund, collecting and safeguarding 220,000 files, including more than 90,000 wills and deeds, from various offices.

The SRA has not only targeted Mr Miah but has also acted against three other individuals involved in the firm. Lalou Tifrit, who worked as a consultant, has been disqualified from working in a regulated firm without SRA permission and required to pay £28,230 in costs. Colin Buckingham, another non-solicitor at Kingly, faces a similar disqualification and a cost order of £1,350. Simon Hutcheson, a solicitor, was fined £26,766, ordered to pay £1,350 in costs, and has been subject to practice restrictions since 2023.

In light of a notable increase in interventions—instances where the SRA has closed law firms—the organisation is consulting on measures to better protect client funds. The SRA is dedicated to maintaining professional standards and fostering public trust in legal services while ensuring effective regulation to enhance access to justice.

Overall, this unprecedented sanction against Nurul Miah signifies the SRA's commitment to safeguarding client interests in the evolving landscape of legal services in England and Wales. Further updates regarding client fund protections are anticipated later this year. For more information on the SRA, visit www.sra.org.uk.