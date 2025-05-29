An independent review of the actions taken by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) prior to the collapse of Axiom Ince Limited has prompted the Legal Services Board (LSB) to take decisive enforcement action against the SRA. With £60 million in client money unaccounted for and around 1,400 employees losing their jobs when the firm ceased trading in October 2023, the LSB's response aims to prevent a recurrence of such regulatory failures. The actions directed at the SRA seek to enhance its capabilities to identify and effectively respond to risks associated with the legal services market.

The LSB has utilised its statutory powers under the Legal Services Act to implement these changes. Key actions required by the SRA include improving risk identification for consumers, particularly regarding corporate structures, and enhancing regulations around client money to ensure that firms implement effective safeguards. The LSB's directions also aim to establish stronger controls to protect public and consumer interests, notably in scenarios where ownership and compliance responsibilities are held by a single individual.

Catherine Brown, Interim Chair of the Legal Services Board, commented on the seriousness of the situation at Axiom Ince, stating that “the severity of what happened at Axiom Ince—with £60 million in client money missing and 1,400 people losing their jobs—demanded decisive action, and we welcome the SRA’s constructive engagement with us during this statutory process.” She added, “The directions we've issued are designed to protect the public and better ensure client funds are properly safeguarded.” The SRA has already begun implementing measures to address the concerns raised in the independent review and is expected to comply with the LSB's directives within 12 months, providing progress reports every three months.

Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society, expressed support for the LSB's actions, noting “we welcome the LSB’s strong action to address the SRA’s failings following the collapse of Axiom Ince.” He pointed out that the feedback received endorsed the need for clear and proportionate steps for future improvement while emphasising, “the decision by the LSB strikes the right balance between ensuring strong consumer protection while avoiding unnecessary regulatory burdens.”

In response to the LSB's guidance, the SRA acknowledged its constructive collaboration during the scrutiny phase and committed to developing an effective plan to meet the new requirements. SRA Chief Executive Paul Philip remarked, “Legal services help people live and thrive, as well as supporting business investment and economic growth,” underscoring the importance of public trust in the sector. He highlighted that addressing the issues stemming from Axiom Ince is paramount for safeguarding this trust, alongside adapting to the evolving legal landscape. The SRA's accountable approach of regular reporting to the LSB aims to reinforce regulatory measures around client funds and restore confidence in legal services.